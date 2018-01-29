Suggestions

    Ceiling light

    33363 Cinnabarin 65K LED 16W, white, LED 333633166

    • Essential lighting for a bright home

      33363/31/66

      Ceiling light

      33363/31/66

      Essential ceiling lights are designed for flicker free energy saving, high color rendering lamps or LED. Built to resist yellowing and chipping, select models come with add-on rims to complement your décor. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: IDR340,000.00
    Essential lighting for a bright home

    • 33363 Cinnabarin 65K LED 16W
    • white
    • LED

    • 80% energy saving, compared to traditional light sources

    • Built-in LED, as part of the system

    • Extremely long life

    • 80% energy saving

    • Smooth surface finish for easy cleaning

    • Even light distribution

