      Enrich your system with the Philips Hue dimmer switch and enjoy smooth wireless dimming. The switch works as a normal wall switch and dimmer. Place it anywhere you want, using screws or the adhesive tape on the back plate of the switch. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: IDR330,000.00
    • Dim your Philips Hue lights

      Using the Philips Hue dimmer switch, you can smoothly dim your favorite light setting up and down

    • Place it where it matters

      The Philips Hue dimmer switch works as a normal wall switch and dimmer. You can place it anywhere you want, using screws or the adhesive tape on the back plate of the switch

    • Use as a remote control

      Pick up the remote and use it wherever you want for your comfort. The control unit of the switch is magnetic and can be removed from the base plate.

    • No wires - battery powered

      The Philips Hue dimmer switch is battery-powered, so there is no installation required

    • Switch between scenes

      When using your dimmer switch with Philips Hue white ambiance or Philips Hue white and color ambiance products, you can use the on-button to switch between 4 light recipes, or use the Philips Hue app to configure your favorite 4 scenes. It's all up to you

    • Requires a Philips Hue bridge

      This product requires a connection to the Philips Hue bridge

