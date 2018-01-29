Dim your Philips Hue lights Using the Philips Hue dimmer switch, you can smoothly dim your favorite light setting up and down

Place it where it matters The Philips Hue dimmer switch works as a normal wall switch and dimmer. You can place it anywhere you want, using screws or the adhesive tape on the back plate of the switch

Use as a remote control Pick up the remote and use it wherever you want for your comfort. The control unit of the switch is magnetic and can be removed from the base plate.

No wires - battery powered The Philips Hue dimmer switch is battery-powered, so there is no installation required

Switch between scenes When using your dimmer switch with Philips Hue white ambiance or Philips Hue white and color ambiance products, you can use the on-button to switch between 4 light recipes, or use the Philips Hue app to configure your favorite 4 scenes. It's all up to you