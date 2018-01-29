Be creative with 16 million colors Play with light and choose from 16 million colors to instantly change the look and atmosphere of your room. Set the scene effortlessly with one touch of a button. Use a favourite photo and relive that special moment with splashes of light. Save your favourite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger

Sync lights with music and movies Extend your TV viewing experience to the whole room or sync light to your favorite music and see how light reacts to the rhythm. Download the third party apps and discover the amazing things you can do with Philips Hue.

Light up your gaming Lift your gaming experience to the next level. Download the third party apps and discover the amazing things you can do with Philips Hue.

Wake up and go to sleep naturally Philips Hue will help get you out of bed the way you like it, helping you start your day feeling refreshed. The light brightness increases gradually mimicking the effect of sunrise and helps you wake up naturally, instead of being woken up by the loud sound of an alarm clock. Start your day, the right way. In the evening, the relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night's sleep.

Create your ambiance with warm white to cool daylight Set the right ambiance for any moment and decorate your home with warm to cool white light. Enjoy different styles throughout the year, no matter if it's the crisp white light reminding you of a spring breeze, the warm white light of a summer sun, or the ice cool daylight of winter.

Relax, read, concentrate and energize with light recipes Light influences our mood and behavior. Philips Hue can help you to customize your daily routines into moments you can enjoy. Skip your morning coffee and get ready for the day with cool, bright white daylight that helps to energize your body and mind. Stay focussed with finely tuned bright white light. Or put your feet up and relax with a soft glow of white light for the perfect end of the day.

Smart control, home and away With the Philips Hue iOS and Android apps you can control your lights remotely wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left your home, and switch them on if you are working late.

Set timers for your convenience Philips Hue can make it seem like you're home when you're not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the lights to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the lights turn off gradually in the night, so you never have to worry whether you've left any lights on.

Installation free dimming Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. No need for wires, an electrician or installation

Control it your way Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge and start discovering the endless possibilites. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Home to allow you to control your lights with your voice.

Requires a Philips Hue bridge Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.

Wirelessly controllable LED bulb This LED bulb is wirelessly controllable if you connect it to the Philips Hue bridge for smart control or to the Philips Hue dimmer switch.