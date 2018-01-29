Suggestions

      Illuminate your spaces with Philips Meson LED downlight, and enjoy soft, uniformly distributed light from a high quality diffuser and a LED light source. Installing this downlight fixture can be relatively easy and quick for homeowners. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: IDR88,000.00
    • Built-in LED, as part of the system

      A light source you can trust. With integrated LED light source, you won't have to worry about maintenance or lamp replacement while having the perfect light ambiance in your home.

    • 80% energy saving

      Up to 80% energy saving compared to standard incandescent light sources.

    • Instant, flicker-free start

    • Designed for the comfort of your eyes. Visit www.philips.com/eyecomfort for flicker, strobe and other criteria and product details.