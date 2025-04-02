Philips lighting
Indonesia
EN
| ID
Welcome to Philips

Welcome to Philips

Philips is the leading global brand in professional lighting. We provide high-quality energy efficient lamps and luminaires, systems and services.

Browse our product catalogue

Discover our application areas

Show all application areas

Contact and support

General enquiries (09:00-17:00 Mon-Fri)
0800-10-52678

Warranty and technical support (09:00-17:00 Mon-Fri)
0800-10-52678

Contact us online
Use our contact form

View all contact options

A good starting point could be…

Lighting specifiers

OEM
Case studies

Case studies

Find inspiration in our lighting case studies

Explore case studies
lighting academy

Lighting Academy

Lighting Academy offers a comprehensive range of educational resources to advance your lighting knowledge.

The educational lighting materials are provided by world-class lighting experts and professionals. Self-learning has never been easier than it is now. Be brighter by the day!

Discover the Lighting Academy on Signify.com